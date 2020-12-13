Survivors narrate ordeal as herdsmen kill four in Benue

The survivors of suspected Fulani herdsmen attack on Tse Angbande in Adaka axis, a suburb of Makurdi, on Friday night gave gory tales of how an extended family was nearly wiped out during the attack.

The family head, Emberga Akwa, his younger brother, Innocent Akwa, son, Terhemba Akwa, and an in-law identified as Orban were killed in the attack.

Akwa’s daughter-in-law, Veronica, a nursing mother, was shot on the leg and was taken to the Benue State University Teaching, Makurdi, alongside Ephraim Akwa and Aphous Akwa, who were also injured.

While narrating the incident to our correspondent on Saturday at the teaching hospital, one of the survivors, Aphrous Akwa, cried profusely.

He said, “They (the attackers) were Fulani herdsmen and they have finished our family. They killed my father, my brother, my uncle and the man who married my sister; they have finished us.”

He added, “It was around 11:30pm when we began hearing gunshots all over the village. When the sound of gunshots was becoming louder we entered into our house but suddenly we saw some of them who were speaking in Fulfulde and they forced themselves into the house and opened fire on us; they killed six people.

“They wiped out nearly all our family members; they were Fulani people because they were speaking Fulfulde.”

Also recalling the incident, Veronica said, “There was confusion everywhere as my husband was trying to see how we could escape. In the process of trying to run away, they shot and killed Terhemba (her husband).’

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who visited the victims at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, decried the attack on innocent people.

Ortom acknowledged the directive of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), to security agencies to tackle terrorists operating in the country, stressing that his administration would not relent until herdsmen attacks on his people ended.

The governor stated that the state government would take over the treatment of those injured. Punch