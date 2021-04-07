Suspected herdsmen attack three women in Ekiti for resisting rape

Armed men suspected to be herders on Tuesday attacked three women where they resided in a farmland in the Irele areas of the Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Sources alleged that the women, who were attacked with machetes, had been taken to the General Hospital, Ikole Ekiti.

One of the sources said the armed men, numbering about six, invaded the place where the women resided and allegedly demanded for money.

The source said, “But the trouble with the women was compounded by the fact that they did not have money on them except N200. This annoyed the invaders.

“Although the herdsmen collected the money, they attempted to rape the women. It was the refusal of the women to let them have their way that led to the attack on them before the attackers disappeared into the bush.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attack on the three women.

He said, “We have started investigation into the attack and the criminals will soon be arrested.”