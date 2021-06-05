Sweden, Canada kick against Twitter suspension in Nigeria

The Swedish High Commission in Nigeria urged the Nigerian government to respect the rights of citizens to freedom of expression and information.

“Nigerians have a constitutional right to exercise their freedom of expression and a right to access of information. This must be respected.

“Safeguarding free, independent media and civic spaces for democratic voices is an important part of Sweden’s drive for democracy,” the Swedish High Commission wrote on its official handle, @SwedenInNigeria.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Nicholas Simard, made a similar call on his official Twitter handle, @ NicholasjSimard.

Simard tweeted, “Freedom of speech, used responsibly online and offline, and access to reliable information are fundamental human rights protected by #Nigeria’s constitution and a cornerstone of democratic life around the world.”

The diplomat also stated that in ensuring the implementation of this human right, hate and inciting speeches should be curbed.

He added, “These #HumanRights should be fully protected, while preventing inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech that could fuel tension and conflict.”