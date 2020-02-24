Take Shekau’s threat seriously, CAN leader tells FG

A former Director (Legal and Public Affairs) of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Samuel Kwamkur, has expressed concern over the silence of the Federal Government towards the threat on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), by the Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Shekau.

The threat was also issued to the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim Pantami.

Kwamkur expressed his worry in an interview with The PUNCH before the expiration of his tenure on Friday.

Kwamkur said, “It is truly sad but not surprising that the Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Shakau, will release a video threatening to attack the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim Pantami.

“I am not sure if the Federal Government finds the threat as serious since it’s their belief that Boko Haram has been technically defeated or degraded.”