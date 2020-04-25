Tambuwal bans Ramadan gathering

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Friday signed a law prohibiting preaching and public gathering during Ramadan.

The new law revokes the Sokoto State Infectious Diseases, Immunisation, Quarantine and Isolation Regulations 2020, and would henceforth regulate all activities thereto and stipulate punishment and penalties for offenders.

Tambuwal said the law was directed at the suspension of Tafsir, Tarawih and Tuhajjud in congregational forms during the fasting period.

The governor directed the state ministry of health to recall and reinstate all retired indigenous medical doctors and health practitioners on the scale on which they left the state employ in order to enhance health-care delivery.

He equally instructed the Chief Judge of the state to look into the possibility of medical doctors staying in service longer than the period statutorily stipulated for them now.