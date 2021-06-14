Tambuwal jabs FG as Ibom Air welcomes two new planes

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, on Sunday took delivery of two new planes to the fleet of Ibom Air at the Victor Attach International Airport in the state.

The two planes landed at the airport around 4pm.

Receiving the airbuses which brought to seven the number of aircrafts in the fleet of Ibom Air, Emmanuel said his target for the aviation sector in the state was to acquire 10 of such airbuses.

“Our target is to aquire 10 Airbuses. The world class international terminal will soon be completed after the the ongoing maintenance, repair and overhaul for aircrafts maintenance,” the governor said.

Also, the Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, lauded the state government for the feat it recorded in the aviation industry.

He challenged the All Progressives Congress Governors to freely consult their PDP counterparts on how best to develop their states.

He said, “Since the APC government came in at the centre, they have been talking about national carrier and up till now we have not seen even a local carrier, I want to ask the APC government not to be ashamed, but to come down to Akwa Ibom and ask Governor Emmanuel how he is able to do it. I’m sure he will not object because he is a patriotic Nigerian and willadvise them on how they can also make things work.”