Tambuwal orders demolition of Sokoto village

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Tuesday, announced that the state government would demolish Raymond village, which is notorious for harbouring criminals.

Tambuwal made the announcement while visiting the settlement located near Dambuwa in Dange/Shuni Local Government Area.

Raymond village is known to be a safe haven for drug peddlers, armed robbers, cultists, child traffickers and prostitution.

He said that the government, residents and security agencies were concerned about the illegal activities going on in the village and resolved to demolish it completely.

The governor added that the state security council had already agreed to demolish the settlement. Meanwhile, the governor noted that residents with genuine land titles would be resettled.

”All efforts made by the government in collaboration with the Army, Police and other security agencies to sanitize the village proved abortive.

”Within the week, the police had raided the village and arrested 145 suspects, out of which 45 were being prosecuted while screening of others was in progress.

According to him, most of the residents erected structures illegally.

However, he assured that an investigation would be conducted to determine the legal owners of structures and businesses in the village.

“Please note that the committee will conduct a thorough screening of all occupants, those with genuine documents and businesses will be relocated to another place.

“We are not targeting any group, tribe, individuals but to ensure a crime-free environment for the common good of citizens. But we are going to demolish this place, I don’t want any section of the country to misread or misjudge this action.

“Citizens from all across Nigeria reside here, those with lawful business will definitely be relocated,’’ Tambuwal emphasized.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Kamaladeen Okunlola, who led heads of other security agencies, said the decision to demolish the village was taken after series of meetings, observations and investigations.

He explained that the demolition was to provide habitable conditions and avoid more security breaches.

District Head, Alhaji Aminu Bunun-Dambuwa, said the settlement posed serious threats to residents and served as a breeding and recruiting place for young criminals.

Bunun-Dambuwa said that the behaviours of their children were being polluted by the miscreants in the village and commended the governor for resolving to demolish the settlement. – NAN.