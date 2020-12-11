Tambuwal presents N176.7bn 2021 budget

Sokoto government has proposed N176.7 billion for the 2021 fiscal year.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this while presenting the budget before the House of Assembly, yesterday.

Tagged: ‘Budget of Consolidation and Economic Emancipation,’ Tambuwal admitted that 2020 was quite a challenging year not only for the state but Nigeria and the globe sequel to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tambuwal said the budget with capital expenditure of N95.53 billion and recurrent at over N81 billion, indicated an increase against the outgoing fiscal year budget tagged: Budget of Sustained Socio-Economic Development and Inclusiveness,” which was appropriated at N202,345,425,942.68 and subsequently reviewed downward to N164 billion to cushion the effects of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.