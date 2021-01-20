Tambuwal promises support for Sokoto market fire victims

Succour is on the way for victims of the Sokoto Central Market, who lost goods worth millions of naira to an early morning inferno that razed a section of the market on Tuesday.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, during a visit to the market, announced the setting up of a committee to take stock of valuables lost to the fire.

Tambuwal urged the committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Manir Dan’iya, to itemise the losses suffered by traders in order to enable the government to assist them to cushion the effects of the tragedy.

He described the incident as a sad development and appealed to the traders to remain calm and prayerful.

Other members of the committee are Chairman state House of Assembly Committee on Commerce, Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Commissioner for Commerce, representative of the Sultanate Council, the Director-General of the Central Market as well as the Director-General of the state Fire Service.

Also on the list are the Chairman, Board of the Central Market; President, Sokoto Chamber of Commerce; Chairman, Sokoto Market Traders’ Association; and Sheikh Bello Yabo.

Sokoto residents woke up on Tuesday to a raging inferno, which was assisted by the harmattan wind that razed a large section of the market.

The cause of the fire had not been ascertained as of the time of filling this report.