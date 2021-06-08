Tambuwal warns MDAs against rejecting NYSC members

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state against rejecting National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to their establishments.

Tambuwal gave the warning at the closing ceremony of the 2021 Batch A Stream 2 NYSC orientation exercise at Wamakko permanent orientation camp on Monday.

According to him, the government frowns on such attitude that causes unnecessary inconvenience and hardship to corp members.

Represented by the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Phillip Enaberue, the governor reiterated that the major objective of NYSC is to foster unity and integration among the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria.

He assured that the government would continue to provide enabling environment for them to discharge their responsibilities.

“This is an opportunity to contribute to the growth of the state and nation at large.

”Your performance can earn special recognition during the service year as awards were line up at the local, state and national levels,” he said.

Tambuwal urged them to shun all form of vices such as drug abuse, cultism and the banditry.

The governor pledged to continue providing adequate welfare in the places of primary assignment and urged corp members to faithfully accept their posting irrespective of the area.

On his part, the State Coordinator, Enaberue commended the corp members for the discipline and commitment they exhibited throughout the orientation exercise and urged them to take the good conduct to their place of primary assignment.

The coordinator expressed appreciation to Tambuwal, Chairman Wamakko Local Government Council, Alhaji Bello Haliru-Gwuiwa, the military and other security agencies as well as other Nigerians for their support during the orientation exercise.