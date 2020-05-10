Task force intercepts, sends back trucks carrying Almajirai at Cross River border

The Cross River Government and Security operatives on Saturday intercepted and sent back another set of trucks carrying no fewer than 30 Quoranic education pupils (Almajirai) at the Gakem-Benue border in Cross River.

Dr Betta Edu, the Chairperson, Cross River COVID-19 Taskforce, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Calabar that in quick response, she ordered that the almajiri children be taken back in the same trucks conveying them.

She said the trucks were intercepted by the Commissioner for Youths and Skills Acquisitions, Mr Signor Idiege, with a team of security operatives on enforcing the ”No Entry” directive of the government at the border.

She said Idiege also sent an escort to move with the trucks to ensure that they did not divert through any other route to the state.

“It is important for the Federal Government to support these people where they are rather than allow them move from one part of the country to the other.

“Remember COVID-19 does not move but people move, so, if these people are coming from states that have the virus, of course, for us in Cross River, we do not want them here.

“That is the only way we can reduce the number that is building everyday and contain the virus,” she said.

On May 6, at about 7p.m., the Cross River border taskforce intercepted and sent back five trucks with goods and almajiri children at the same Gakem-Benue border.