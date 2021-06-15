TB Joshua’s funeral rites for July 5 to 11

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has confirmed July 9 as the burial date for the late founder of the church, the late Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua.

The church said in a statement: “We know you are aware that our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua, has been taken home to be with the Lord. We want to assure you that nothing will stop the work of God at The SCOAN from moving on. Prophet TB Joshua may be absent in the body, but he is present in the spirit (Colossians 2:5); indeed, God is even more powerful at distance!

“We want you to know that we are currently preparing for the week-long service from 5th to 11th July, 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy. He

will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos.

“All services will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV. The services which will be open to the public will be communicated to you at the appropriate time.

As our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua says, ‘When we close our eyes to all things in this world, we shall open them in a world of glory.”