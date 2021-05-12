Tears, eulogies as Adeboye buries son in Lagos

Late Pastor Dare Adeboye was on Tuesday buried amidst tears mixed with emotions after a Farewell Service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Dare, the second son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, died last Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was serving as the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

The farewell service was attended by the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo; his wife, Faith; National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke and wife, Victoria Tokunbo.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God said his deceased son, OluwaDamilare Adeboye was resting in glory.

Although Pastor Adeboye was absent at the ceremony in line with the Yoruba culture, he sent a recorded video message where he addressed people present at the ceremony.

The General Overseer appreciated everyone who was concerned about the death of Pastor Damilare saying that the pastor was in a better place now.

Pastor Adeboye reminded everyone that people die both young and old noting that it was not about how long but about how well.

The executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, among others, were at the event