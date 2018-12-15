Tech Mahindra announces 2018 accolades for business services

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced some of the many accolades it won in 2018.

The Forbes Digital 100 list which ranks the top 100 public companies that are shaping the digital economy placed Tech Mahindra at # 15 – the top non-US company in its 2018 listings.

Tech Mahindra continues to retain its position in the Forbes Asia 50 list joined last year, was recognized as a Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2018 for the fourth consecutive year and won the CEO® World Awards 2018 for leading organization-wide re-skilling initiatives.

In the last quarter of 2018, Tech Mahindra MD & CEO, CP Gurnani, won a Gold in CEO World Awards® 2018 for leading organization-wide reskilling initiatives. Tech Mahindra also won the Bronze Award for ‘excellence in the Information Technology sector’.

Mr. Gurnani was honored for his ambitious initiative aimed at re-skilling and up-skilling of over 112,000 Tech Mahindra employees to ensure that they have the requisite skills and knowledge to remain competitive in an ever-evolving information technology and digital market space.

“I would like to thank the CEO World Awards® for acknowledging Tech Mahindra and its leadership’s initiatives towards re-skilling and up-skilling our employees across the globe. At Tech Mahindra, re-skilling is core to our strategy; today’s disruptive business landscape demands for our talents to be future ready and it is our prime responsibility that the right tools and innovative pathways are facilitated for them. This recognition motivates us to continue investing in empowering our workforce to stay relevant in the digital future”, CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra added.

More than 90 per cent of Tech Mahindra’s technical employees have undergone training in digital familiarization and primary digital skills. In addition, more than 60 per cent of these employees have undergone advanced training on digital competencies and the company is geared up to re-skill another 50,000 employees for present and future requirements.