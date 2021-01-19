Telcos recorded 39,591 mobile porting activities in November – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said telecommunications service providers recorded 39,591 Mobile Number Portability activities for the month of November 2020.

The regulator said this in its ‘Incoming and outgoing porting activities of mobile network operators report.

In the report, the commission noted that out of the 39,591 porting activities in November, 16,342 were ‘incoming porting activities’, while 23,249 were ‘outgoing porting activities’.

This shows an increase of 448 porting activities as against 39,143 recorded for the month of October 2020.

Porting is a regulatory facility that allows subscribers to mobile networks to retain their numbers while moving to new service providers.

Industry experts say subscribers port to other networks because of poor service quality in offered by their original service providers.

However, some subscribers migrate to other networks in other to enjoy cheaper call and data rates as well as promotional offers that other service providers dangle before them.

Further breakdown of the statistics provided by NCC showed that 12,731 subscribers moved from Airtel network to others within the period under review. This shows an increase of 6,223 subscribers as against 6,508 that left the service provider in October.

Also, 5,244 subscribers moved from Globacom Nigeria. This shows a decrease of 710 customers that left the network as against 5,954 that left in October.

On its part, 9mobile recorded 2,636 subscribers deserting its network for others in November as against 3,575 recorded for October 2020, showing a decrease of 939 customers.

Similarly, 2,638 subscribers left MTN network in November 2020 as against 3,335 subscribers recorded in October. This shows a decrease of 697 customers.

The regulatory body said on the incoming table, 9mobile welcomed 6,936 subscribers in November, an increase of 480 subscribers as against 6,456 subscribers gained in October 2020.

For Airtel, 5,236 subscribers moved from other networks to its network, showing a decrease of 1,340 subscribers as against 6,576 subscribers received in the month of October.

During the period under review, MTN Nigeria gained 3,925 subscribers, a decrease of 2,165 subscribers as against 6,090 inward porting recorded for October 2020.

On the other hand, Globacom recorded 245 subscribers porting to its network in November 2020, a decrease of 403 subscribers as against 648 subscribers gained in October 2020.