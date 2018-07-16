Tenure end: Expect us very soon – EFCC tells Fayose

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lampooned Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State after the failure of his preferred candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, at the polls.

The EFCC said in a tweet that with Fayose’s tenure ending in less than three months coupled with the loss of his immunity, he should begin to prepare to visit the commission.

The commission hinted that investigation into Fayose’s alleged N1.3bn poultry project during his first term from 2003 to 2006, would be reopened and the prosecution would be able to continue

The tweet read, “The parri (party) is over; the cloak of immunity torn apart and the staff broken.

“Ekiti Integrated Poultry Project/Biological concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon.”

However, a large section of Nigerians on Twitteraccused the EFCC of being unprofessional and fighting a one-sided anti-corruption war.

The anti-graft agency subsequently deleted the tweet.

Fayose has been having a running battle with the EFCC since 2007 but it intensified in 2016 after it was discovered that the governor, while running for office in 2014, allegedly received over N1.3bn from the then Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, who is now a member of the All Progressives Congress.

The money was said to have emanated from the account of the Office of the National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), who has been in detention for nearly three years.

Fayose’s aide and trusted ally, Abiodun Agbele, who allegedly received the money from Obanikoro, has since been arraigned by the anti-graft agency while all of Fayose’s accounts have been frozen.

The governor was, however, untouched due to his immunity.

Obanikoro has, however, been converted to a prosecution witness and will be expected to give evidence against the governor when his tenure ends.

With Fayose’s tenure coming to an end on October 16, 2018, his case is expected to be immediately reopened.