Next: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (left); Chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board, ENSUBEB, Chief Ikeje Asogwa (right); Chairman of Governing Council of the state’s College of Education Technical, Enugu, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze (2nd right), others, during the Award of Excellence/Endorsement dinner for his re-election in 2019 organized by heads of parastatals, institutions, agencies and boards in the state, yesterday.
Related Articles
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (left); Chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board, ENSUBEB, Chief Ikeje Asogwa (right); Chairman of Governing Council of the state’s College of Education Technical, Enugu, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze (2nd right), others, during the Award of Excellence/Endorsement dinner for his re-election in 2019 organized by heads of parastatals, institutions, agencies and boards in the state, yesterday.
July 20, 2018
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the Board Chairman of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Alhaji Ikra Bilbis (left) and Director-General of NBC, Is’haq Modibbo kawu, during the 2018 Content Summit organized by the commission in Enugu, yesterday.
July 18, 2018
L to R: The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Ms. Patience Oniha (left); Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Mission Chief for Nigeria, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Amine Mati, during a meeting with the officials of the Fund on the 2018 IMF Staff Visit in Abuja on Monday.
July 9, 2018