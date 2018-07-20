The Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris; Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Engr. Maikanti Baru; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mr. Olajide Odewale; Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapher and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the National Economic Council meeting presided over by the Vice President in the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja on Thursday, 19th July, 2018