Related Articles
L-R: Mr. Clement Ezeifedikwa, CSO, Keystone Bank; Mrs. Omobolanle Osotule, Divisional Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Keystone Bank; Mr. Abubakar Danlami Sule, Ag. GMD/CEO, Keystone Bank; Mr. Zubairu Muazu, Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Ms. Olayemi Sule Divisional Head, Corporate Services, Keystone Bank during a courtesy visit to the CP, Lagos State Police command, recently.
April 19, 2019
L-R: Director, Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, Mr Mustapha Taiwo; state Head of Service, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan; and Permanent Secretary, Service Matters, Mrs Adejoke Eyitayo, during the presentation of cheques to recipients of the 2018 ‘Most Efficient Workers’ award, at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan… on Friday. Photo: Governor’s Office
April 14, 2019
L-R: Afolasade Alonge, Divisional Head, Corporate & Specialised Banking, Heritage Bank Plc; Kikanwa Akpenyi, Group Head, Customer Experience & Analytics; Amb. Soline Niyirahabimana, Hon. Minister of Gender & Family Promotion; Mother Dan-Egwu, Group Head, Experience Centre Coordination and Rev. (Dr) Uche Juliet Ajirison, Port Harcourt Coordinator of African Women in Leadership Conference (AWLO), during the African Women in Leadership Organisation Conference held in Kigali Rwanda, yesterday.
April 10, 2019