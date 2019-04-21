The Aidonogie of South Ibie HRH Alhaji Aliyu K. Danesi, in preparation for the 2019 South Ibie Day,Edo State today Saturday 20th of April conferred Chieftaincy Titles on Three Prominent Sons and Friends of the Kingdom.They are General Abu Ahmadu(Rtd)former Military Administrator of Kano State,Comrade Julius Abuda renouned Qty Surveyor and Dr.Bala Yesufu,Former Director,Corporate and Government Affairs of Cadbury who is now the Inaboya of South Ibie Kingdom.The very colourful ceremony with dignitaries far and wide took place at the Royal palace of the Aidonogie.R-L last pic is Abuda,Ahmadu and Yesufu.They earned the recognition for their contributions over the years on the upliftment of their communities.