The Best of Nigeria: What to look out for on Showmax in November

From the award-winning The Ghost and the House of Truth to the relationship-based reality show, Shoot Your Shot, hosted by Bisola Aiyeola, it’s a good time to have a Showmax subscription.

Here is all the exciting local content streaming this November on Showmax.

MOVIES

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XnitHQCivQ

The Ghost and the House of Truth | 12 November

With an ensemble cast and an equally impressive crew, The Ghost and the House of Truth takes on a genre we don’t get to see very often in Nollywood: detective thriller.

The movie tells the story of a dedicated counselor who facilitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and the victims of their crimes. When her own daughter goes missing, her belief in the healing power of forgiveness is tested.

Directed by Nigerian-born Akin Omotoso (Tell Me Something Sweet, Vaya), the movie won three awards at the 2019 edition of the African Film Festival (AFRIFF) including Best Actress for Kate Henshaw, Best Director for Akin Omotoso and Best Nigerian Film.

It also won the Best World Narrative Feature at The UrbanWorld Film Festival in New York and was the opening film for Film Africa 2020, a London Film Festival celebrating the best African cinema from across the continent and the diaspora.

The Ghost and the House of Truth also stars BAFTA Breakthrough Brit, British-Nigerian actress, Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes), Seun Ajayi (The Lost Okoroshi), Uzor Osimkpa (Fifty), Chioma ‘Chigurl’ Omeruah and award-winners like Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju and Tope Tedela, with Nigerian television veteran Ego Boyo of Checkmate fame serving as executive producer.

More super-fresh Nollywood titles streaming online on Showmax: Sell-Out, available now, Dera from 7 Nov, Fate from 8 Nov, Domination from 15 Nov, Ask Gina from 16 Nov, Rival from 21 Nov, Slave Driver from 28 Nov, and A Step Downwards from 29 Nov.

These titles become available online at www.showmax.com at the same time as they air on Africa Magic in the 7pm slot.

SERIES

Shoot Your Shot | Sundays at 6.30 pm, same time as Africa Magic

It’s exciting times as Big Brother Naija S2 1st runner-up and 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) Trailblazer winner, Bisola Aiyeola, makes a comeback to our television screens as the host of Shoot Your Shot, a relationship-based reality show.

The charismatic Bisola plays Cupid as she helps secret admirers meet and win the hearts of their crush. Shoot Your Shot has new episodes weekly.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDpImF1uOHs

TELENOVELAS

Riona | Weekdays

Riona hit our screens in September, and the action continues.

Set in the pre-colonial Itsekiri kingdom, Riona tells the story of a power-drunk king and a village under siege. When a dark prophecy is made, the king does everything in his power to change it, unwittingly setting off a chain of fateful events.

Riona is directed by James Omokwe (Ajoche, also on Showmax) and stars Big Brother Naija S1 housemate Frank Kowea as King Ofotonku. Also starring are Michelle Dede from Unbroken, Elvina Ibru (Bling Lagosians), Mimi Chaka (Tumini in The Men’s Club) and BBNaija S4 housemate, Jeff Nweke.

Catch new episodes of Riona on Showmax weekdays through November, with older episodes also available for binging.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCjA0K23bME

Enakhe | Weekdays

Also still thrilling fans this November is the telenovela, Enakhe.

Enakhe follows the journey of a woman who is elevated to power after the death of her father. She not only inherits his business empire but also his deepest, darkest secrets. Set in Benin City, the show contains elements of crime drama and African fantasy.

Directed by Victor Sanchez Aghaowa (Hush, Hotel Majestic), Enakhe stars Nollywood veteran, Alex Osifo, AMVCA award-winning actress Ivie Okujaiye, Lota Chukwu (Ajoche) and award-winning director Lancelot Imaseun.

Enakhe is available for binging on Showmax, with new episodes every weekday.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-VvCIc9Ogw

NIGERIA TO THE WORLD

Famalam Season 3 | Binge now

From the name of characters and story lines, the Nigerian inspiration is hard to miss in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award-winning sketch show, Famalam. Catch Nigerian-born British actress, Gbemisola Ikumelo, as the show returns for its third season.

Learn how to make White People Chicken, see our favourite aunties handle their nephew coming out, and discover Nollywood’s finest. We’ll also get to check out Idris Elba’s skill set (Idris Elba can do anything!), and watch the rudest Midsomer Murders ever.

Ikumelo, who won a BAFTA award for her short, Brain in Gear, was also nominated in the Best Actress category for Famalam and serves as a writer on the show.

Speaking on Famalam, Ikumelo has acknowledged drawing influence from her Nigerian roots for the show, saying, “There is a unique sense of humour running through a collective of African diasporic voices drawing from their roots while also giving it a uniquely British spin. For me, my Nigerian influences are a part of me. And so those things that are inside of us can’t help but make their way into our art.”

Since it hit screens, Famalam has earned praise from critics, with Independent (UK) calling it, “A sublime achievement of satire,” adding, “Like all the best sketch shows, Famalam is a mix of comforting recurring characters and scenes, but tweaked with a delightful and clever wit on every outing.”

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvkO6bU7KyI

LIVE SPORT

English Premier League | Weekends

What’s a weekend without some Premier League action in Nigeria, and watching some of Nigeria’s biggest football exports including Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho bring on the heat alongside their teammates?

Stream Premier League matches live on the Showmax Pro plan every weekend.