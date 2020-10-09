The Board members of the Ni Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) led by its Chairman, Prof. Adeolu Akande, on a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, recently.

Related Articles
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman (left) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State CID, ACP Fidelis Ogarabe, when the governor inspected the office complex of the newly created Force CID Annex Enugu for the South East zone, which was renovated and furnished by his administration, yesterday.
September 2, 2020
Governor of Enugu State and Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Primary Election in Ondo State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2nd left) with the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Adamu Umaru Fintiri (left), Caretaker Zonal Chairman, PDP South West, Hon. Dayo Ogumgbenro (3rd right); Ondo State PDP Caretaker Chairman, Clement Faboyede (3rd left), Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi (2nd right) and an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), during the Party’s Governorship Primary Election in Akure, on Wednesday.
July 23, 2020
L-R: CBA Foundation Logistics Manager, Mr. Alaba Moshood; Board Member, CBA Foundation, Mr. Bode Akinwande; Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa; Assistant Director, Community Development Service Branch (CDS), NYSC Lagos, Mrs. Akowonlehin; Chief Inspector, CDS Service Branch NYSC Lagos, Mrs. Oso Grace and Assistant Director, Press & Public Relations Unit, NYSC-Lagos, Mrs. Joyce Madaki, when CBA Foundation presented chairs, fans to the Lagos State office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at its secretariat in Lagos…Friday
June 26, 2020