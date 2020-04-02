The disturbing success of coronavirus: Who will save the world?

By Omoshola Deji

These are very abnormal times. The earth we labored to build is shutting down before our eyes and we have no magic wand. Although we’ve faced several challenges in our lifetimes, overcoming them never made us thought something so disastrous could surface that would cause us to be still. Suddenly the novel Coronavirus, otherwise called Covid-19 struck. It rose to pandemic and the earth stood still. We are striving not to perish, but have only made a tiny progress after a tired race. Who will save us from Covid the viral virus?

China struggled to restrain Covid to its origin at Wuhan, but it escaped. The virus has managed to infiltrate 195 countries and territories through our innocent bodies. At the time of writing, Covid has afflicted 882,191 persons, out of which 185,094 has recovered, while 652,961 remains ill. Over 44,136 persons have passed away, with Italy recording more deaths ahead of Spain, United States, France, China and Iran respectively. The casualty keeps mounting as Covid rages wide and wild.

Covid is omnipresent. It is present in every continent (except Antarctica) and attacks people irrespective of religion, gender, class or race. Some Africans who boasted that the virus can neither survive their hot climate nor subdue their acclaimed ‘strong’ immune are now recanting their words. At the time of writing, Africa has over 5,780 cases in 49 nations out of 55.

Covid is one confident virus. It passes security checks unnoticed to afflict the powerful. The virus took photos with United States President Donald Trump through Fabio Wajngarten, the press aide of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. Wajngarten tested positive few days after he met with Trump. Covid also infiltrate US Vice President Mike Pence’s office, but never got him – his staff paid instead.

Leaders living with Covid across the world includes Prince Albert II of Monaco; Iran’s Vice President, Masoumeh Ebtekar; Cameroon national assembly speaker, Cavaye Djibril; and the archduke of Austria, Karl von Habsburg. United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, also tested positive. As if that were not enough, Prince Charles, the oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the British throne is down with the virus. No one can trouble these leaders without paying dearly but Covid has.

In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, the government’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and son of ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar are both down with the deadly Coronavirus. The governors of Bauchi, Kaduna and Oyo States tested positive, while about 15 other governors are at risk, having come in contact with Kyari. President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had to self-quarantine.

Other nations’ leaders in self-isolation includes Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi; German Chancellor Angela Markel; and the Prime Ministers of Spain and Canada, after their wives, Begona Gomez and Sophie Trudeau tested positive for Covid. Apparently, more than a few nations’ first families are either undergoing tests, in self-isolation, or have tested positive for the virus.

Is the earth’s governance so flawed that Coronavirus seeks to wipe out a portion of the ruling class? If so, I pray it starts with my country, Nigeria. The reason is one: Nigeria works for the leaders only. Over seventy percent of the population are incredibly poor, living in slums, and lacking basic amenities, despite the nation’s enormous oil wealth. No thanks to the corrupt leaders, who now has no option than to use the collapsed healthcare system they failed to build for their Covid treatment.

Who will save the entertainment industry from Covid? Entertainment helps our brains restore to functioning capacity when we’re dull or tired. Sadly, some of those bringing us the cheers are down with the deadly Coronavirus. Celebs who have tested positive for the virus across Europe and America includes British actor Idris Elba; Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju; famed opera singer, Plácido Domingo; Cascada singer, Natalie Horner; 19-year-old singer Charlotte Lawrence; keyboardist David Bryan; TV host Andy Cohen; and several others. Actress infected includes Rita Wilson, Rachel Matthews, Olga Kurylenko and Debi Mazar, among others.

Africa is not left out as Tanzanian rapper, Mwana FA and saxophone legend, Manu Dibango (now late) contracted the virus. Fearfully, disaster looms as top African celebrities who graced the recent Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have been advised to self-isolate. This came after a number of persons at the event tested positive for Coronavirus. One can only imagine how many people the carriers have infected at the energetic, star studded event.

Worst still, the new carriers would have, after the event, mingled with friends, families and fans, passing the virus unknowingly, before the isolation announcement. Coronavirus started from one person, but we now have thousands of people spreading it.

Who will save the sporting world from Coronavirus? Sports makes us feel happy and relaxed, especially when we watch with friends. Aside helping us to maintain a healthy social life, some persons also earn from it via betting. We all thought nothing could stop sports until Covid-19 surfaced. Aside halting trainings and tournaments, Covid also afflicted the players.

For basketball, NBA players such as Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of Utah Jazz; Kevin Durant of Brooklyn Nets; Christian Wood of Detroit Pistons; and Marcus Smart of Boston Celtics, among others are in Covid’s net. The virus also kicked both football managers and players into its net. Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea; Blaise Matuidi of Juventus; Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta; and AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini are all down with the virus. African football legend, Mohamed Farah; former Olympique de Marseille President, Pape Diouf; and former Real Madrid President, Lorenzo Sanz died from it.

Cycling is not spared as Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria and Russian ProTour cyclist Dmitry Strakhov are down too. Sadly, some of these sportsmen may no longer be fit to deliver the sterling performance they’re known for before now. Such may affect their carrier, even if they survive the virus.

While elites of nations are quarantining in luxury and could afford first class health care in their countries (if they have), a lot more needs to be done for the hoi polloi whose lives are hanging in the balance. Many live on daily earnings and the lockdown is making survival ever more difficult. Whether living in luxury or penury, no one is immune from the Coronavirus. Thus, we must follow the social distancing and hygiene precautions to remain aseptic.

Coronavirus has phenomenally crumbled our world and threatening to wreak more havoc. Sadly, ammunitions can’t exterminate it and prayer is no remedy. About 35 companies and academic institutions are racing round the clock for cure, but no luck yet. Fear grips my heart over the calamity that will befall the world, if the deadly virus lives on for months.

Who will save us from this deadly virus making human body its home? Who will save us from the virus sending our brethren to the final home? Who will save us from this virus keeping us at home? Who will save our world from Coronavirus?

*Omoshola Deji is a political and public affairs analyst. He wrote in via moshdeji@yahoo.com