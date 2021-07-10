There’s no controversy where returning artifacts will be domiciled – Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, says there is no controversy about where the looted artefacts repatriated from Europe will be domiciled.

The Oba said there was an agreement with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to have the artifacts housed in the Benin Royal Museum that would be built within the palace in the state capital.

Speaking at a world press conference on Friday in his palace, the Oba said that the Edo Museum of West African Arts, EMOWAA, as well as the private companies — Legacy Restoration Trust and Legal Restoration Trust — set up for the return of the artifacts, were not known to him.

He noted that the palace, the people and well-meaning residents had made their positions clear that the artifacts should be returned to the palace where they were taken from in the first place.

“There is no controversy about where the artifacts should be brought back to.

“I had a discussion with the governor about the need to return them to the palace. If he is here, I will ask him if that was not what we agreed upon. The international community must also know this.

“I will ask for prayer for the governor because it seems there are some unscrupulous people behind this arrangement, who might be doing it for financial gain,” the Oba added.