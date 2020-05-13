THISDAY Dome COVID-19 Treatment Centre comes live

..centre to save Nigeria from looming crisis, says Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said that the opening of the THISDAY Dome Testing, Tracing and Treatment Centre will save the country the anxiety of a looming shortage of health treatment centres as its battles Covid-19.

Speaking at the inauguration of the THISDAY Dome Testing, Tracing and Treatment Centre on Monday, Ehanire said, “This is a fully comprehensive medical treatment centre, professionally designed and equipped and repurposed to suit the testing demands of the day. As the president will say even if it turns out that we don’t need it. We are thankful and grateful to have it,” he said.

He said the centre was made up of a complete intensive Care unit, ventilators, x-ray machines and dialysis and THISDAY 54gene 24-hour testing laboratory which is capable of handling 200-1000 tests per day.

The minister also noted the THISDAY 98-room hotel and conference centre next door for medical staff for six months.

“The centre has not just added to the number of available beds but saved the Nigerian health sector the anxiety of looming shortages in treatment centres,” he said.

He said a lot of brainwork had gone in to the setting up of the THISDAY Dome Covid-19 Treatment Centre in Abuja.

The minister commended THISDAY Media and Technology Group, Sahara Group and the private sector coalition for making the world-class facility available.

The centre, situated at the Central Business District in Abuja, is fitted with foundation wards and ICU centre complete with ventilators, X-ray and dialysis.

Others facilities include 54genetesting mobile lab complete with reagents, and a scalable ability to perform 200-1,000 tests per day.

In addition, it would boast of a rapid tracing App for COVID-19 contact tracing as well as 98-room hotel and conference centre for medical staff for six months.

The project is supported by CACOVID, African Finance Corporation (AFC), Chinese Civil Engineering Company (CCECC), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Donors to the project are Egbin Plc, The Wood Factory, The Regent Schools, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ebewele Brown Bespoke & Syari Clothier.