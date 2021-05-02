Those causing insecurity vowed to make Imo ungovernable – Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday, said the investigation to unmask the sponsors of security breaches in the state had reached an advanced state, promising that the law would soon expose and prosecute them.

Uzodinma, who spoke during a May Day celebration in Owerri, assured the people of the state that he would leave no stone unturned to ensure security, adding that his administration was willing and capable of protecting the lives and property of all Imo people and residents.

The governor said, “Without fear of contradiction, I can declare to you that the recent security challenges in the state have been contained. Imo people should therefore go about their lawful business without any fear whatsoever.

“Recall that at the onset of this administration, these same people had vowed to make the state ungovernable for us. Our only crime against them is our resolve to hand over the state and its resources to the people as the true owners.

“While I sympathise with them over their futile efforts at intimidating us; let me declare here that the state will employ all lawful machinery at its disposal to crush criminality.”