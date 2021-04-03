Those who looked down on me, now regret it – Funke Akindele

Nigerian actress, producer, Funke Akindele aka Jenifa on Friday recalled how some people ”looked down on her” before her stardom.

She disclosed while dishing humble advice on Twitter.

Funke advised against looking down on people, saying that some who did, now say ”had I known”. According to her, negative criticism will promote one’s hard work to the next big level.

”Don’t look down on anyone!! They will surely be the next big thing!! Those who looked down on me back then will surely be like *had I known*Don’t stop supporting peeps even when some are ungrateful. Just know how & when to draw the line. We are all on earth for a purpose!

To those being looked down on, keep doing your thing! Keep working like no one is watching! One day you will get a BIG YES that will take you to the next big level. Never give up. Ignore Naysayers! Believe in your dreams &go for it. Embrace constructive criticism& use it to ur advantage’