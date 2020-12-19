Those who voted for Buhari brought us hopelessness – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Friday said Nigerians who voted for President Muhammadu Buhari brought the nation into hopelessness.

Fayose spoke in reaction to the release of Kankara Government Science Secondary School students by Boko Haram.

The former governor, after watching a video of the boys’ release, said he grieved with the victims who are the future of the nation.

“I saw this video and I grief for these young boys and the future Nigerians.

“Those who voted this President can’t but agree with me that their votes brought us into this state hopelessness. This has nothing to do with tribe, religion or age but ineptness of a leader.

“Regrettably, we have entered this one chance. A President, who cannot protect his own kinsmen can definitely not protect anyone in any part of the country.

“We are all own our own. I hope we all learn from these experiences going forward.

“As per the story of the abduction and (freedom) release of the boys that is shrouded in secrecy, the more Nigerians look, the less they see. I’m however persuaded that, truth will be told someday,” he said.