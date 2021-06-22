Three abducted Kebbi students die in soldiers-bandits’ crossfire

The authorities in Kebbi state on Monday said three students have been killed in a crossfire between bandits and soldiers during an attempt to rescue the abducted students.

Parents of the students have said more than 60 students and eight teachers are still missing after gunmen invaded the Federal Government College in Yauri on Thursday last week.

Residents said bodies of the two girls and a boy have been handed over to their parents.

The boy was suspected to have had gun shot injuries while the girls allegedly died of exhaustion and trauma.

One of the girls was thought to be asthmatic.

Kebbi state commissioner for education disclosed that soldiers were still pursuing the bandits and six students have been rescued so far.

The state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, had said he would lead the search and rescue efforts for the abducted students.. – BBC.