Three cops face trial for losing rifles to gunmen

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested three policemen, who were said to have lost their AK-47 rifles to gunmen in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

Sources told our correspondent on Sunday that the policemen were attached to expatriates working at Ada Rice in the Adani community when gunmen invaded the farm and disarmed them, took away their rifles with fully loaded magazines.

The source said the command arrested the cops last Wednesday for explanation on their roles in the incident.

“The policemen are currently undergoing an orderly room trial,” said the sources.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the cops to our correspondent.

Gunmen had on April 21, 2021 attacked the Adani Divisional Police Station and killed two cops.

But speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, the CP stated, “The command has deployed all its security gadgets to track the hoodlums and recover the weapons.”