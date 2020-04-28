Three coronavirus patients run away in Kano as state records two more deaths

Cordinator, Kano State Task Force on COVID 19, Dr Tijjani Hassan, has raised the alarm that three COVID-19 patients were on the run as it confirmed two new cases in the state.

He told journalists in Kano that the patients eloped from their respective contact addresses and homes and had made themselves unreachable ever since then.

He added that they have equally switched off their phones, making it impossible for the task force to easily track or trace them.

Hassan said the task force is working in concert with the police to track them and remove from the society to an isolation centre, where they would be medically attended.

Meanwhile, Ganduje, has directed the Ministry of Health to carry out verbal autopsy of those who lost their lives to various strange ailments over the weekend.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement said a combined team from the state Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), have been drafted to eight local government areas within the Kano Emirate Council to perform the autopsy exercise.

“I am pleased to inform the good people of Kano state that verbal autopsy to determine the real cause of the deaths of our citizens who lost their lives over the weekend has begun in earnest.

“Following the directive of the Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, health experts from the state Ministry of Health and the NCDC have been drafted to visit the families and relatives of the dead so as to trace their medical history, with a view to ascertain what really led to their deaths,” Garba stated.