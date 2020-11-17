Three injured as farmers, herdsmen clash in Abuja community

No fewer than three persons were injured in a bloody clash between farmers and herders at Iddo, a community in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday.

Many thatched houses were also set ablaze when locals resisted the Fulani herdsmen who allegedly grazed livestock on their farms.

The FCT police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said operatives had restored calm, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Ali Ciroma had also held peace talks with the community leaders to forestall a recurrence of the violence.

She said, “The FCT Police Command has successfully restored calm along Iddo axis, following a farmers-herders clash that broke out between locals residing in a settlement within Iddo on Monday.

“The unfortunate clash left three persons with various degrees of injuries while some thatched houses were set ablaze within the area. The Commissioner of Police FCT, Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.”