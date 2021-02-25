Three Nigerian governors are sponsors of terrorism, says Fani-Kayode

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that three Nigerian governors are sponsors of terrorism in the country.

But he refused to name the governors he accused of sponsoring terrorism.

Fani-Kayode, in an interview with Punch Mobile on Tuesday, was reacting to Governor Samuel Ortom’s calling of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi a terrorist.

While he denounced Ortom’s comment, Fani-Kayode said Mohammed could never be regarded as a terrorist because he knew him too well.

He, however, said he knew governors who could be referred to as terrorists in Nigeria as they clearly sponsored terrorism.

“There are some governors in this country, I will not mention their names, two or three, clearly are sponsors of terrorism, clearly have supported terrorism, and clearly have pleasure watching terrorists in their respective states killing people within the indigenous population, particularly the Christian population.

“There are also some people, governors who have suffered in the hands of foreign Fulani herdsmen. Zamfara State governor is an example, but he has been able to tackle the issue of bandits and scaled it down,” he said.

Fani-Kayode also said not all Fulani people were bad and killers and that it was wrong for people to brand all Fulanis terrorists. – The News.