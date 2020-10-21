Thugs burn four Lagos police stations, LG Secretariat

The Lagos State Police Command says four police stations have been burnt by hoodlums in the state, during #EndSARS protest.

Hoodlums unleashed terror on police formations on Tuesday in a vent of anger, burning them and maiming innocent lives.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared 24-hour curfew on the state in a bid to curb the anarchy in the state.

A statement issued by Muyiwa Adejobi, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos State Police Command, said three police stations and one police outpost were burnt by the hoodlums.

He added that two other police stations were attacked by the hoodlums.

The police stations burnt are: Orile Station, Layeni Station, Amukoko Station and Cele outpost, under Ijesha Division, while Mushin Ilembe Hausa Police Divisions were attacked.

He said Lagoon Hospital was partly attacked, while the Ajeromi Ifelodun LG secretariat was burnt.

Adejobi, however, said no of policeman was killed at various locations within the state.

“We will make sure there is no total breakdown of law and order in Lagos State as adequate security operatives have been deployed to enforce the curfew,” he said.