Tinubu, APC leaders halt Gov. Ambode’s impeachment

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other chieftains of the ruling APC, yesterday saved the planned impeachment of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, by the House of Assembly.

This followed a special meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC) of which Tinubu is the leader. The meeting held yesterday at Lagos House, Marina, with Tinubu, Ambode and other APC chieftains in attendance.

Before the GAC-brokered meeting, the lawmakers had threatened to commence the process of impeaching the governor if he failed to present the 2019 budget before the House as required by the constitution.

The Assembly had been embroiled in crisis with Ambode since December 2018 over the non-presentation of the 2019 budget which led to the lawmakers threatening to impeach him if he failed to abide by the parliamentary tradition.

Though the governor insisted that he, indeed, sent the budget to the Assembly on December 28, 2018, the lawmakers disputed it, insisting that the budget was not before the House.

The governor also shunned the Assembly probe panel last Friday with many of his supporters describing the step as a plot against him and overkill for the ruling APC.

About five groups, under the aegis of Lagos Peoples Assembly, last Wednesday protested the planned impeachment of Ambode, describing it as unwarranted

But speaking after the peace-meeting, Tinubu disclosed that the conflict between the executive arm of government and the legislative had been amicably settled.

“We held a meeting on behalf of entire Lagosians. In the last one week or so, there has been talks about a conflict between the executive and the legislature in Lagos. This is of great concern to us.

‘’We looked at the source of the conflict, which is normal in a democracy and that is why there are also conflict-resolution mechanisms. We examined the grievances on both sides. As leaders, we also looked into areas where there has to be compromise. In order to build institutions and encourage consensus building, we have to do what is right.

“Let there be more communication and consensus-building and understanding. All these are inbuilt in the democratic system.

“We thank the speaker and the leadership of the House. We thank the governor and the deputy governor. They have all demonstrated respect for the party leadership in Lagos. You know when Lagos sneezes, the rest of the political equation catches cold and we are very happy that we are able to resolve amicably,” Tinubu said.

Another APC chieftain, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, who corroborated Tinubu’s position, expressed optimism that the House would soon meet to resolve other grey areas.

“The national leader (Tinubu) has spoken and mine is just to confirm the decision. Conflict resolution is an essential ingredient of management. We have looked into the problem and the party has directed the two arms of government – the executive and the legislature to work together and very soon, the House will meet and resolve all grey areas,” Olusi said.

The meeting was attended by both the executive and legislative arms represented by Governor Ambode, his deputy, Idiat Adebule; Speaker Mudashiru Obasa; his deputy, Wasiu Eshinlokun; Majority Leader, Sinai Agunbiade and Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru.

Others in attendance were all the members of the GAC, APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Femi Hamzat.