Tinubu backs Sanwo-Olu’s move to abolish pension for ex-governors

Former Lagos State Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu has thrown his weight behind the plan of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had announced the decision on Tuesday while presenting the 2021 budget to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the abolition of pension for former governors and deputies will reduce the cost of governance.

He said, “Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.”

However, in a statement released on Wednesday, Tinubu described Sanwo-Olu’s decision as “a bold and courageous move.”

Tinubu said: “Congratulations to Governor Sanwo-Olu on the Y2021 budget which he appropriately christened” Budget of Rekindled Hope”. This audacious and enterprising budget will empower our people and begin to rebuild Lagos State.

“In particular, I would also like to commend the Governor for the plan to commence the repeal of the Pension Law giving pension packages to former governors and their deputies.

“This is a bold and courageous move by Mr. Governor and I wholeheartedly support him. I encourage all APC loyalists to do the same.” – The News.