Tinubu visits Afenifere leader Adebanjo over Odumakin’s death

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has paid a condolence visit to the acting National Leader of Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, over the death of Yinka Odumakin.

He paid the visit to the Afenifere leader shortly after visiting the wife of the deceased on Monday.

After visiting Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, I also paid a condolence visit to Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at his Lekki residence, Lagos to also condole with him on the death of Mr. Yinka Odumakin.

Odumakin, 54, died on Saturday at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, where he was being treated for respiratory due to complications from COVID-19.

Tinubu had in his condolence message described the deceased as a committed fighter for democracy.

The APC leader said the late Odumakin was also a dedicated activist, an outspoken defender of whatever ideals and principles he believed in, and a patriotic citizen in every sense of the word.

The former governor of Lagos recalled that Odumakin had been fearless and unrelenting in speaking up in promoting the cause of justice and what he perceived as the best interest of the citizens of Nigeria ever since his student days.

He said the deceased never allowed himself to succumb to tyranny or be pressured into submissive and pliant silence.

He also added that Odumakin was at the vanguard of the battle against the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election

Tinubu noted that it was impossible to credibly tell the story of the emergence of the democracy being enjoyed in today’s dispensation without emblazoning late Odumakin’s name in gold.

According to him, Odumakin was rock solid in his commitment to Afenifere, the Yoruba people and several other civil society groups in which he played active roles.

“Odumakin never held public office, but he has been a constant feature and part of our public consciousness over the last two decades of this unbroken democratic dispensation,” he added.