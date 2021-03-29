Titan Trust Bank: Our unmatched digital platforms keep us on upward trajectory – MD/CEO

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Trust Bank Limited, Mudassir Amray, has said that the lender’s ground-breaking successes in just 17 months of its commercial operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic, was tied to its unmatched digital technology which has delivered superior customer-centric experience.

In a chat with selected journalists in Lagos at the weekend, the bank’s chief said as a financial service provider that is passionate about the future, Titan Trust Bank positioned itself for delivering seamless banking services to its teeming customers during the pandemic by continued investment in its alternative banking channels which include: the Titan Mobile Application, Titan Internet Banking platform and the Titan *922# Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) solution.

According to him: “At the inception of the bank’s operations in October 2019, we drew up a holistic and integrated approach to business modernization which has formed the foundation for the bank’s superior customer-centric experience. The impact of this strategic decision led to a positive impact in our performance and it has also given us recognition on the global stage where we recently emerged the ‘Best Trade Finance Provider in Nigeria for the year 2021’, an award previously given by New York-based Global Finance Magazine to only the first-tier banks in Nigeria.

“In demonstration of our commitment to deliver superior, convenient and innovative banking solutions to our customers, we have invested substantially in technology and developed fully integrated service models that enable our customers enjoy banking services through a wide range of channels and these have also placed the bank on an upward trajectory.

“As a bank, we are focused on delivering digital and fintech solutions that will position us as Africa’s most trusted financial institution.

“The flawless execution of our digital strategy has seen the introduction of several innovative solutions, new partnerships, digital integration of customer value chains and development of new revenue lines from pure digital solutions,” he said.

“Recently, we launched and deployed the latest version of Oracle’s FCCM module, powering our AML/CFT infrastructure, used in over 120+ sites by top global banks. We have also invested in top-notch infrastructure for AML/KYC, as well as the Oracle Financial Services Analytical Application (OFSAA) to ensure rigorous analysis and measurement of its risk-performance objectives.

“Aside the regular features, our state-of-the-art mobile banking application- the TITAN mobile app has been upgraded with new features such as the generation of referral codes whilst opening accounts, transaction status information, receipt generation for previous transactions, as well as being able to carry out traditional mobile banking services.

“We are also working round the clock to integrate the ‘Titan Pots’, where customers will be able to create targeted savings, investment options, purchase of insurance coverage, cheque deposits, PTA/BTA requests and a new Voice Banking function into our mobile app.”

On its *922# USSD Code banking platform, the bank’s chief said the bank is also working to include additional features such as account opening options, cheque book management, access to Titan loans, automated cash deposits and withdrawals and card-less ATM withdrawals.

“For our POS terminals, we have deployed Android machines as the standard, in keeping with our 21st century cutting-edge outlook. These terminals allow our customers to make cash deposits and withdrawals using only their fingerprints, in addition to electronic funds transfer and debit card transactions.

Speaking further, Amray, the banker with over 25 years of global exposure across six geographies disclosed that the bank’s digital channels are certified by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council and it has also obtained the Payment Card Data Security Standard.

“This attests to the security of our various channels and our commitment to safeguarding our customer’s information,” he concluded.