Tokyo Olympics: Team Egypt’s 132 athletes begin departure from July 10 — Official

By Peter Ejiofor

Team Egypt’s 132 athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will begin their departure in batches, with the first leaving on July 10, the Secretary-General of Egypt National Olympic Committee, Sharif Elerian has said.

Elerian told our Correspondent on Monday from Cairo that the first batch would be led by the Deputy Head of Mission with some doctors, coaches, other medical personnel and backroom staff.

“With less than one month to the commencement of the Games, Team Egypt is getting ready as they will participate in 24 events.

“Officials are busy working on final arrangements for the Team`s departure to Tokyo,’’ he said told the correspondent on telephone.

“Our first game is football on July 22, before the opening ceremony and it will be against Spain in the group stage,’’ he said.

The secretary-general said Team Egypt had some injury worries in combat sports, adding that doctors were working on the affected athletes to get them fit before the Games begins.

The Olympic Committee official said that some Egyptian track and field athletes and swimmers had chances of qualifying for the Games before the qualification window closes in June.