Tolulope Ojo eyes NPFL ticket with Ekiti Utd

By Akeem Busari

Teenage sensation,Tolulope Ojo, has disclosed his dreams to play once again in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), with Ekiti United after a brief spell in the elite division on loan at Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

In a chat with journalists, the fast-rising attacker who has scored five goals in seven games for the team, remained upbeat about the chances of his team to claim the needed points in its remaining matches to pick one of the tickets to the NPFL.

“We are determined to pick one of the tickets in our group. It is our dream to play and bring NPFL football to the good people of Ekiti state,” said Ojo, whose playing style has been likened to Athletico Madrid’s Diego Costa.