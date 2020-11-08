Tragedy as LGSC Chairman slumps to death at Yerima daughter’s wedding

Tragedy has struck at the wedding ceremony of Senator Ahmad Sani Yerima’s daughter as Chairman, Zamfara state Local Governments Service Commission (LGSC), Dr. Malami Aliyu Yandoto, slumped and died immediately after wedding.

The wedding ceremony took place at Yarima’s residence in Sokoto where guests were invited to Sokoto Government House for a luncheon.

Malami who was in company of other guests rushed to the Government House for the luncheon after the wedding ceremony and as he arrived at the venue, he slumped on the spot.

He was rushed to the hospital in Sokoto where he gave up the ghost.

Aged 57, Malami Yandoto was born in Tsafe town in 1962.

He attended Tsafe Township Primary School,Tsafe, from1969-76, Government Teachers College, Tsafe, from 1976-81 and went to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from, 1986-88; 1988-91 where he studied law.

He worked as a primary school teacher at Primary School, Tsafe, 1982-83; and became the Legal Officer, Warri Refinery and Petrochemical CoLtd, from1992 to 1994.

He was also the Executive Chairman, Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission, and later the Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Agriculture, Zamfera State.

He was appointed by Governor Bello Matawalle as the chairman of the state local Governments service Commission a position he held until his death. – ThisNigeria.