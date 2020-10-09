Transporters beg Gov. Ikpeazu to fix Abia roads

The Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to urgently intervene and fix the deplorable condition of roads in Abia State especially the bad portions of the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway that fall under the state.

The NARTO Chairman in the state, Deacon Amobi Ohaeri, who made the appeal while addressing journalists in Umuahia, said the bad portions were responsible for several accidents that hadve claimed lives, caused incalculable damage to members’ vehicles as well as loss of goods worth millions of naira.

“Our humble appeal is for our dear governor to assist us by filling the major broken down spots of the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway to save us from unquantifiable losses that occur almost on a daily basis,” Ohaeri said.

He lamented that bad roads posed serious threat to members’ investments in the transport industry.

Also speaking, the state Secretary of NARTO, Evidence Obi, said the governor’s intervention would help save lives and make commuting easier for motorists and other road users.