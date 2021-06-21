Troops rescue more kidnapped students of Kebbi College

Nigerian troops have gunned down one bandit and rescued more kidnapped students and teacher of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi state.

Bandits invaded the school last Thursday and abducted dozens of students and five teachers from the school.

The army had on Friday rescued five students and three teachers after a gun-duel with the bandits while one student died.

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Sunday said three more students and a teacher have been rescued.

He said the feat was carried out by troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI supported by Nigerian Air Force component.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the troops killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing bandits.

He said additional troops had also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action.

In his words: “Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under the auspices of Operation HADARIN DAJI supported by Nigerian Air Force component have rescued more abductees of the FGC Birnin Yauri.

“One teacher and three students were rescued yesterday at Makuku, in the ongoing search and rescue operations. The troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing bandits.

“Additional troops have also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action.

“Recall that two teachers and five students were earlier on Friday 18 June 2021 rescued by the gallant troops in a coordinated fire fight with the kidnappers.”