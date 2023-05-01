Troops of 114 Task Force Battalion, Bita in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state have rescued yet another abducted Chibok schoolgirl.

Twenty-six years old Hauwa Maltha, serial number 2 in the abducted Chibok schoolgirls list since 14th April 2014, was rescued on April 21, 2023, along with her three-year-old baby by the troops during operations at Lagara.

She is from the Kibaku tribe in Jila in Chibok LGA of Borno State.

This is even as troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, have arrested 19 Boko Haram terrorists and recovered several weapons from their hideouts in the North East of Borno.

Competent and reliable sources, on Monday, told Vanguard the latest successes recorded, which was also confirmed by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region.

Sources revealed that “while in captivity, Martha got married in Gulukos to one Salman, a cameraman to the late terrorist’s leader, Abubakar Shekau.

“Salman later died in Lake Chad. Thereafter, the victim got married off again to one Mallam Muhammad in Gobara and had two children for him.

Mallam Muhammad, her second husband was also killed in Ukuba terrorists enclave in Sambisa Forest during clashes between JAS/ISWAP.

“Since her rescue, Martha who is about eight months and two weeks pregnant, has undergone thorough medical examination along with her baby.

“Martha and her baby, Fatima, will be as usual handed over to the Borno State Government for further management.”

In a related development, troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, have arrested 19 suspected Boko Haram terrorists and recovered several weapons from their hideouts in the North East of Borno.

The terrorists were intercepted and arrested on April 29, at Kangori village, located about 17km West of Damasak, during intensified patrols, raids and mop-up operations by the troops of OPERATION DESERT/LAKE SANITY II, at the Bulabulin general area.

It was further learned that the troops also recovered some IEDs-making equipment, six AK-47 magazines among other weapons.

The troops equally burnt down some of their hamlets.