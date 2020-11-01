Truck crushes 20 to death after brake failure in Ondo

It was a black Saturday in Ondo State, as a truck crushed 10 traders to death at a market in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the truck had brake failure and ran into traders at the market.

The truck was conveying rice and was coming from the Ikare-Akoko axis before it rammed into the market.

An eyewitness said “the accident occurred about 7.30pm, when the trailer loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market. About 20 people must have been killed because we have removed over 10 dead bodies under the trailer and many are still trapped under the trailer.”

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the crash said about eight persons had been confirmed dead.

He said, “ As we speak now eight people have been confirmed dead in the accident and we can still have more because we still have many people trapped under the trailer.”

He added that two more people under the truck were also dead.

Ikoro confirmed the truck rammed into the market after brake failure as many people were trapped under the trailer.

He added that those injured were taken to the hospital by rescuers.