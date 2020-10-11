Truck crushes grandmother, grandchildren, another in Ibadan

A gas-laden truck on Saturday crushed to death a grandmother and two of her grandchildren at Boluwaji Garage, along Iwo Road-Challenge Expressway, Ibadan.

They victims died immediately along with one other person.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred in the afternoon when the truck moving towards Iwo Road axis, veered off the road while trying to overtake another truck and in the process rammed into the victims.

Some people were said to have escaped death by the whiskers.

A source, who identified himself as Ishola explained that a young boy from the family of four involved in the accident escaped death when he forcefully freed himself from the grandmother and fled for safety on sighting the truck moving towards them, adding that the grandmother and two of the boy’s siblings were unlucky to escape death.

The son of the deceased grandmother, who is also the father of the dead children, identified as Ibrahim, was speechless when he reportedly got to the scene of the accident, and only begged that the truck driver that purportedly killed his mother and children should be produced.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the death of the four persons.