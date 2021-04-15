Truecaller launches anti-fraud enterprise solutions for businesses

Truecaller, the world’s most trusted telephone search engine and caller ID service, has introduced a new identity solution for businesses to bolster safety and eliminate fraud.

Africa is a growing market for Truecaller, with more of the population switching to smartphones, there is a pressing need to increase trust in communication as the rise in fraud and scams using spoofed identities is on the rise across the continent.

As of today. there are over 43 million active users of Truecaller in Africa.

The enterprise solution dubbed Truecaller Business Identity allows businesses to verify their identities using a green verified business badge, accurately presenting the name, photo and the logo of the organization.

The new solution brings greater trust and efficiency in communication between businesses and clients as it gives confidence to consumers, knowing that the caller is a verified business by Truecaller.

Apart from adding trust and reducing the possibility of fraud, a Verified Business badge can be a big boon for startups and businesses who are brand conscious and want to accurately present the name of their entity, logo and give their customers the satisfaction of knowing exactly who they are conducting business with.

The new feature also allows businesses to drive efficiency in their communications while improving call-pickup rates for genuine and important calls.

Speaking during the launch, Zakaria Hersi, Director of Business Development in Africa said, “Fraud continues to be a major issue across Africa and as a company, Truecaller wanted to provide solutions on a business level as well as a personal level. Trust is at the heart of everything we do and with so much of our lives lived through our phone, we need to ensure that our communication happens in a safe environment.

Truecaller Enterprise has been set up with the strong intent of building solutions for businesses that will not just improve the efficiency of their communication but also provide significant value and safety to consumers in their day-to-day lives.

“Truecaller is ready to scale the offering to a significant number of businesses globally ensuring that the ever-growing community of users can trust more calls coming from these businesses making communication safer for everyone. Our robust verification process helps consumers identify calls that can be 100% trusted to be initiated by a particular business. Over a period, this can result in drastic reduction of frauds and scams that happen over phone calls.”, added Sony Joy, VP & Head of Truecaller Enterprise.

Apart from the green Caller ID and green Verified Business badge, a verified business on Truecaller gets a verified tick mark icon and can lock their brand name and profile photo. This lets consumers know exactly which calls to trust. Importantly, consumers will continue to see the number of spam markings as usual, and they retain the right to mark verified numbers as spam or block them completely.”

Importantly, Truecaller’s spam algorithms will continue to work in the same way and the Truecaller global community of over 270 million active users will be able to mark calls that are potentially spam/scam/sales calls, even if they have a verified badge and Caller ID.

For more information or to sign up for Truecaller Enterprise Solutions, businesses can head to https://business.truecaller.com/