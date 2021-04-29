Two abducted Benue Varsity students regain freedom

The two students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi abducted by gunmen have secured their freedom.

Their release comes four days after gunmen stormed the school after its convocation and kidnapped three students.

Confirming the incident via a text message on Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Sewuese Anene, said the students were rescued unhurt.

“The kidnapped students of the University of Makurdi have been released unhurt. Investigation into the case continues please,” he said.

When asked if ransom was paid to facilitate their release, the police spokesman replied saying: “No ransom was paid please.”

There were some reports that the kidnappers contacted one of the parents of the students and demanded N20 million ransom.

Efforts to reach the institution’s Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations, Rosemary Waku, proved abortive as her line didn’t reach.

This comes barely a week after about 20 students were abducted from Greenfield University in Kaduna State.

Three of the Greenfield University students were found dead on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, in Markurdi, police spokesperson Anene Sewuese said the gunmen struck at about 10:20 pm and kidnapped three of the students studying close to a lecture theatre.

“We have received that information, we are on it and I know that we are very close,” she said.

“My advice is that the members of the public remain calm. We are doing our best to make sure that we get to the root of this and apprehend perpetrators of this crime.”