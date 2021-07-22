Two abducted Bethel Baptist school students regain freedom

Two more abducted students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in Kaduna State have been rescued by the police.

Reports said the students were rescued on Wednesday evening by police operatives in Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Spokesperson, Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, told Channels Television that the two abducted students were have been taken to a police medical facility where they are currently undergoing medical examination.

Last week one of the students was released by the bandits on health ground, making it three students that have been freed out of the 121 students abducted by the bandits.

The bandits have told the parents of the students to pay N60 million ransom to get all the students released.

The students were abducted by the bandits on July 5, 2021 at the premises of the school and taking into the forest.

The bandits at one time demanded for scores of bags of rice to feed the kidnapped students. – The News.