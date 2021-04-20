Two cops, seven others die as gunmen attack Anambra, Abia police stations

Nine persons were killed in different circumstances in Anambra State on Monday.

While two policemen and three others were killed during an attack on the Anambra Zonal Police Headquarters in Ukpo, Dunukfia Local Government Area of the state, four others were killed in cult-related violence.

The attack on the police headquarters happened around 4am.

A source said, “Some hoodlums invaded the zonal headquarters at Ukpo in the early hours of Monday, but our gallant men repelled the attack.

“In the process, the hoodlums killed two of our men, while our men gunned down three of their men, but they quickly carried their fallen men and zoomed off.

“One of their General Purpose Machine Guns was recovered by the police. The reasons behind the attack could not be immediately ascertained.

“Our men prevented them from gaining access to our armoury.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 13, Nkeiru Nwode, confirmed the incident in a statement.

She said, “Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo, Anambra State, successfully repelled an attack on the zonal headquarters by criminal elements in the early hours of today (Monday).

“The attackers, who came in their numbers and shooting indiscriminately in order to gain access to the facility, were repelled by police personnel on duty, who showed profound gallantry in the face of the seemingly overwhelming attack.

“Following the inability of the attackers to have access to the facility, they cowardly threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices on vehicles within the periphery of the headquarters.

“One of the criminal elements was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire between the police and the attackers, while many of the gang members escaped with gunshot injuries.”

Nwode added, “One L7A2 General-Purpose Machine Gun, 92 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one locally-made smoke pistol and an axe were recovered by the police. Regrettably, two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and are presently receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, Kuryas Monday, who is standing in for the Zonal Assistant Inspector General of Police, has commended the police operatives for putting up a strong resistance against the attackers.”

Nwode said the CP was personally leading a special operation aimed at tracing, identifying and arresting the perpetrators to bring them to justice, adding that proprietors of private and public, including unorthodox medical facilities in and around the state, should report anyone found seeking medical attention for bullet wounds and related injuries to the nearest police station.

Similarly, four persons were killed by gunmen in Awka, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Ikenga Tochukwu, while confirming the incident, said it was a cult clash.

He said five suspects had already been apprehended by the command, while the matter was under investigation

Tochukwu stated that those behind the dastardly act would not go unpunished, adding that the command would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to take over the state.

While one of the victims was shot and killed at the Unizik junction, the others were gunned down at different points in Ifite, Awka South Local Government Area of the state. – Punch.