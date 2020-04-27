Two COVID-19 patients escape from Borno isolation

Two patients, Abbas Hassan, a 24-year-old male and Hauwa Mohammed, 42-year-old female, are on the run after testing positive for COVID-19 at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Borno State.

The man is said to be residing at Layin Tanki in Gwange II while the woman lives in Shuwari ward, both in Maiduguri.

The Borno State Commissioner for Health and secretary to the state’s response team for the prevention and control of COVID-19, Dr Salisu Kwaya-Bura, alerted the public at the team’s daily media briefing held on Sunday.

The commissioner said the male patient (Abbas) was in initial telephone contact with the response team after his sample was collected, but eventually switched off his phone when he learnt he tested positive.

He noted that a diligent surveillance and investigation team was working very hard to track the patient.

Kwaya-Bura called on anyone who test positive to the disease not to regard it as a death sentence, noting that majority of those who test positive have recovered.

The commissioner disclosed that 16 of Borno’s COVID-19 cases emanated from community transmission, while 14 others were connected with the index and another case..