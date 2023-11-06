Two people were killed and two others sustained injuries after fire razed a part of the High Commission of Canada in Abuja on Monday.

It was gathered that the fire started some minutes after 11:00am from the generator house when the power generating plants were undergoing maintenance.

A reliable source who pleaded anonymity because she was not authorised to speak on the issue, disclosed that men of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) were able to put the fire under control.

The area has now been cordoned off and investigators are expected to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“It [fire) started from the generator house, not the main building,” another source who does not want to be named added. “There is a diesel tank close to the generator house and I think maybe because of the temperature, the diesel tank exploded.

“A service provider from a generating servicing plant – They have a service provider who usually comes to service their generators but I will not like to mention the name – lost one of their personnel and one of the staff of the embassy died too.

“The other two that were injured are in the hospital getting medical attention.

When contacted on the phone, an official of the Canadian High Commission, Demilade Kosemani, declined our reporter’s calls.

He didn’t respond to the text message sent to him as well. – Daily Trust.